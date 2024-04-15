High-level Saudi delegation due in Pakistan today

ISLAMABAD – Saudi Arabian delegation, led by Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan is set to land in Pakistan today to expedite action on the understanding reached between PM Shehbaz and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.

The high-level delegation will hold key meetings with top officials to discuss investments in mining and tourism, Reko Diq, Diamer Basha Dam, expanding small oil refineries for oil purification.

Saudi delegation will also include Minister of Water and Agriculture Abdul Rahman Abdul Mohsen Al-Fadley, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Ibrahim AlKhorayef, Deputy Minister of Investment Badr AlBadr, Head of Saudi Special Committee Mohammad Mazyed Al Towaijri, along with senior officials from the energy ministry and Saudi Fund for General Investments.

During Pakistani premier's visit to Kingdom, he and MBS agreed to speed up the initial phase of a planned $5 billion Saudi investment in Pakistan.

This investment was initiated after the Crown Prince instructed the Saudi Development Fund to explore increasing the deposit in the State Bank of Pakistan to $5 billion last year.

The Saudi delegation is scheduled to meet with the president, prime minister, foreign minister, chief of army staff, and the apex committee of the Saudi-Pakistan Supreme Coordination Council (SIFC), as announced by the Foreign Office.

The purpose of this visit is to give a major boost to enhanced bilateral cooperation and foster a mutually beneficial economic partnership between the two countries.