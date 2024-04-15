Rs 750 Prize Bond List April 2024 - Check Draw Result Online

All eyes are on 98th draw for the Rs 750 prize bond which is set to be held in Hyderabad today on April 15, 2024.

750 Prize Bond 2024

Bond Worth City Date First Prize Second Prize Third Prize Rs 750 PKR HYDERABAD 15-04-2024 1500000 PKR 500000 PKR 9300 PKR

750 Prize Bond Winners

The results of the Rs 750 prize bond draw will be available on Daily Pakistan soon after balloting.

750 Prize Bond Winning Amount

Prize Number of Prizes Winning Amount (Rs) First Prize 1 1,500,000 Second Prize 3 500,000 Third Prize 1696 9,300

750 Prize Bond Full List 2024

Please wait for full winners' list of Rs750 Prize Bond. It will be shared after balloting today.