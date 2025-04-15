Terrorists can’t decide Pakistan’s fate, says COAS Asim Munir

ISLAMABAD – Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, while addressing the first Overseas Pakistanis Convention, strongly rejected the idea that a handful of terrorists could determine Pakistan’s destiny.

He declared that even ten generations of terrorists cannot harm Balochistan or Pakistan.

Expressing admiration for the passion of overseas Pakistanis, the Army Chief said, “You are not just ambassadors of Pakistan, but the light that shines upon the world.” He dismissed the term “brain drain” and called it “brain gain”, stating that overseas Pakistanis are the best example of this.

Addressing the gathering, Gen Munir said that Balochistan is the crown jewel of Pakistan and that no harm can come to the country as long as the proud people of Pakistan stand by their armed forces.

He emphasized that Allah has blessed Pakistan with immense resources, and as a nation, “We must unite to remove any obstacle in the path of national progress.”

To overseas Pakistanis, he said, “Wherever you live, remember your legacy stems from a noble ideology and civilization. As Muslims and Pakistanis, we never bow to difficulties.”

He reaffirmed the nation’s respect for its martyrs, calling their sacrifices eternal and a source of pride. He also pledged to take Pakistan toward the vision of Quaid-e-Azam, reminding the audience, “You belong to a great and powerful nation.”

He concluded by reaffirming Pakistan’s unwavering stance on Kashmir, calling it the country’s lifeline, and said that the hearts of Pakistanis beat in solidarity with the people of Gaza.

The speech ended with a resounding slogan: “Pakistan Zindabad!”