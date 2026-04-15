PCB retains Shan Masood as Test Captain, considers Sarfaraz Ahmed for head coach role

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board has made key decisions regarding the Test team’s leadership and coaching setup, retaining Shan Masood as captain while considering Sarfaraz Ahmed for the role of head coach.

According to media reports, the board aims to maintain continuity within the team, which is why Masood will continue to lead the Test side under its current policy.

Former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed is likely to be appointed as the head coach of the red-ball team, marking his first coaching role with the national side.

The reported move is aimed at improving coordination between team management and the captain to enhance Pakistan’s performance in the Test format.

Reports further suggest that Sarfaraz could replace current head coach Azhar Mahmood while also continuing his duties as a selector. Pakistan is scheduled to play upcoming Test series against Bangladesh, West Indies, and England.