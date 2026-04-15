Peshawar Zalmi choose to bowl after winning toss against Gladiators in PSL Clash

KARACHI – Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and decided to bowl first against Quetta Gladiators in the 23rd match of Pakistan Super League Season 11 at National Bank Stadium on Wednesday.

Head-to-head record

Zalmi and Gladiators have met 26 times in PSL history. Peshawar Zalmi hold a slight edge with 13 wins, while Quetta Gladiators have secured 12 victories.

In their most recent encounter during the 10th edition, the 2019 champions Gladiators delivered a dominant performance, winning by 64 runs.

Playing XIs

Quetta Gladiators: Shamyl Hussain, Saud Shakeel ©, Rilee Rossouw, Hassan Nawaz, Khawaja Nafay (wk), Tom Curran, Jahandad Khan, Ahsan Ali, Alzarri Joseph, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq.

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam ©, Mohammad Haris, Kusal Mendis (wk), Farhan Yousuf, Michael Bracewell, Iftikhar Ahmed, Abdul Samad, Aeron Hardie, Sufiyan Muqeem, Mohammad Basit Ali, Ali Raza.