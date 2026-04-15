Rilee Rossouw becomes first overseas player to reach 100 PSL matches

KARACHI – Rilee Rossouw has achieved a major milestone in the Pakistan Super League by becoming the first overseas player to feature in 100 matches.

The landmark was reached during the 23rd match of PSL 11 in Karachi, where Rossouw represented Quetta Gladiators against Peshawar Zalmi, marking his 100th appearance in the league.

The 36-year-old has now played across 10 consecutive PSL seasons, highlighting his long-standing association with the tournament. He has represented Multan Sultans for four seasons and Quetta Gladiators for six.

According to statistics, Rossouw has scored 2,366 runs in 99 matches, including three centuries and 11 half-centuries.