Chinese national stabs colleague in Karachi

KARACHI – A foreign national has received stab injuries after his Chinese colleague attacked him over a personal dispute in Defence area of Sindh capital city on Saturday.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police - South Shiraz Nazir, Hujin s/o Hujin Shuang was stabbed injured by Cinwin Xing at Khayaban e Shujat Defence Phase VI.

Both are Chinese nationals. The accused fled away from the scene while the injured was shifted to Jinnah hospital.

A case has been registered and efforts were being made to apprehend the accused.