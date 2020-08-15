Chinese national stabs colleague in Karachi
08:04 PM | 15 Aug, 2020
KARACHI – A foreign national has received stab injuries after his Chinese colleague attacked him over a personal dispute in Defence area of Sindh capital city on Saturday.
According to Senior Superintendent of Police - South Shiraz Nazir, Hujin s/o Hujin Shuang was stabbed injured by Cinwin Xing at Khayaban e Shujat Defence Phase VI.
Both are Chinese nationals. The accused fled away from the scene while the injured was shifted to Jinnah hospital.
A case has been registered and efforts were being made to apprehend the accused.
