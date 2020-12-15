Lt Gen Akhtar Nawaz picked as new NDMA chief

ISLAMABAD - The federal cabinet on Tuesday approved appointment of Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti as new chairman of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

Nawaz will replace Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal, who retired on December 13, 2020.

The Cabinet Division had recommended three names – Akhtar Nawaz, Captain (retd) Sher Alam Mehsud and Nadeem Arshad Kiyani – for the post.

Akhtar Nawaz Satti, who is currently serving as Vice Chief of General Staff at GHQ (Frontier Force), was promoted to the rank of Lt Gen in November.

In 2019, he was awarded Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military) by President of Pakistan. He originally hails from Thoon, Kotli Sattian, district Rawalpindi.

During the cabinet meeting, which was chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, an inquiry report on shortage of petroleum products was also reviewed.

The premier has formed a three member committee to review the recommendations of the Inquiry Commission, which was headed by Additional DG FIA Abubakkar Khudabaksh.

Khan has vowed to take stern action against those involved the petrol shortage that hit the country in June this year.