Rangers official among three injured in Karachi University attack

07:41 PM | 15 Dec, 2020
KARACHI – Three people including a Rangers official were injured in a cracker attack at a gate of the Karachi University on Tuesday. 

Police said that the assailants threw the cracker university's Sheikh Zayed gate, where the troops of paramilitary force were deployed, and escaped from the scene. 

Police said that the assailants were on a bike and they wanted to target Rangers officials.

Earlier today, the bomb disposal squad (BDS) defused a magnetic explosive device mounted on a vehicle near Bilawal Chowrangi Karachi.

Two unidentified men on a motorcycle have planted the device with a magnet. Police have taken two foreigners inside the car into to custody and moved them to an undisclosed location. The car and suspects belonged to a local restaurant.

A police spokesperson told the media they found some black-colored explosive material in the device.

The explosive device was defused later after being removed from the vehicle.

According to the Senior Superintendent of Police Zubair Nazir, a suspicious vehicle was found moving in the area near the Bilawal House. The BDS team was called which cordoned off and evacuated the vehicle.

The police department will release more details after getting a final report from the BDS team that is ascertaining the genre of explosive material, Nazir added.

