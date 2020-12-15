Karachi man caught sexually harassing female job-seeker (VIDEO)
Web Desk
07:59 PM | 15 Dec, 2020
KARACHI – A man in southeastern Sindh province was caught on camera while forcing a woman in need of a job to have sex with him.

The woman was picked by a man, who was looking for a "Personal Secretary/Office In-charge", in his car. The candidate told the man that she needed the job badly to which the employer said: “You will have to satisfy me to get the job”. 

In a two-part video circulating on social media, the driver can be seen jumping on to the backseat. The woman, who made the video secretly from the backseat, can be heard pleading to him for the position he advertised for. 

She continues filming the man from the rare while he makes the move, with an apparent aim of exposing him. The man can be clearly heard asking her explicitly to perform sexual acts in order to get the job.  

This is just another case of exploitation women in Pakistan are facing while seeking for a job to feed their families.

Reports in local media suggest the woman later contacted the police, lodging a complaint against him. Police have arrested the suspect while a case has been registered against him.

