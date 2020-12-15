Top Sri Lankan diplomat meets Pakistan Army Chief

RAWALPINDI – Vice Admiral Mohan Wijewickrama (Retired), High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to Pakistan called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), the military's media wing said on Tuesday.

During the interaction, matters of mutual interest, regional security and enhanced bilateral cooperation came under discussion.

The High Commissioner appreciated Pakistan’s role in regional stability and progress made in fight against terror, the Inter Services Public Relations said in a statement.