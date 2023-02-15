Search

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on February 15, 2023

Web Desk 08:32 AM | 15 Feb, 2023
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on February 15, 2023
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 15, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 269.9 272.75
Euro EUR 287 289.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 326.5 329.2
U.A.E Dirham AED 74.3 75
Saudi Riyal SAR 71.5 72.5
Australian Dollar AUD 183 185
Bahrain Dinar BHD 721.62 729.62
Canadian Dollar CAD 206 208.2
China Yuan CNY 40.68 41.08
Danish Krone DKK 38.89 39.29
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.19 35.54
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 886.78 895.78
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.25 64.85
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.16 173.16
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.81 27.11
Omani Riyal OMR 704.83 712.83
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 75.88 76.58
Singapore Dollar SGD 210 212
Swedish Korona SEK 26.1 26.4
Swiss Franc CHF 294.47 296.97
Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.41

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs195,950 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs168,000.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs155,290 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 195,950 PKR 2,260
Karachi PKR 195,950 PKR 2,260
Islamabad PKR 195,950 PKR 2,260
Peshawar PKR 195,950 PKR 2,260
Quetta PKR 195,950 PKR 2,260
Sialkot PKR 195,950 PKR 2,260
Attock PKR 195,950 PKR 2,260
Gujranwala PKR 195,950 PKR 2,260
Jehlum PKR 195,950 PKR 2,260
Multan PKR 195,950 PKR 2,260
Bahawalpur PKR 195,950 PKR 2,260
Gujrat PKR 195,950 PKR 2,260
Nawabshah PKR 195,950 PKR 2,260
Chakwal PKR 195,950 PKR 2,260
Hyderabad PKR 195,950 PKR 2,260
Nowshehra PKR 195,950 PKR 2,260
Sargodha PKR 195,950 PKR 2,260
Faisalabad PKR 195,950 PKR 2,260
Mirpur PKR 195,950 PKR 2,260

