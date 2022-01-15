NATO weapons recovered from warehouse in Karachi’s Old City 

KARACHI – Law enforcers in the country’s largest metropolis have recovered a huge cache of NATO weapons during an operation in Karachi’s Old City area.

Reports in local media quoting District Central Police said a large cache of weapons was recovered from a warehouse in the provincial capital.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Central conducted an operation and seized a large cache of rusty heavy arms buried under the floor of a warehouse.

کراچی :اولڈ سٹی ایریا میں پولیس کا زیر زمین چھپایا گیا نیٹو کا ڈمپ اسلحہ ڈپو پکڑنے کا دعویٰ۔

پولیس کا دعویٰ ہے کہ ملنے والے ہتھیاروں سے جہاز،ہیلی کاپٹر ،ٹینک اور عمارتوں کو اڑایا جاسکتا تھا،برآمد ہونے والے ہتھیاروں کی باقیات میں اینٹی ائیر کرافٹ گن کے پارٹس بھی ملے ہیں — Saqib Sagheer (@saqibSJang) January 14, 2022

The arms include anti-aircraft guns, anti-tank and anti-helicopter weaponry, while rusted ammunition to detonate buildings was also seized during the operation.

Officials revealed that the weapons are rusty and in poor condition, the large cache of stolen arms was appeared to be buried under the house for a long time. Meanwhile, an investigation is underway and officials are ascertaining who owned the warehouse at the time of arms’ burial.

Huge cache of weapons seized from Nine-zero in ... 05:31 PM | 5 Oct, 2016 KARACHI - Police on Wednesday morning seized the biggest ever cache of firearms in the history of Karachi hidden in an ...

The incident is not the first of its kind as earlier police had recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition in Karachi back in 2016, and 2020.