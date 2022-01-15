NATO weapons recovered from warehouse in Karachi’s Old City 
Web Desk
12:58 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
NATO weapons recovered from warehouse in Karachi’s Old City 
Share

KARACHI – Law enforcers in the country’s largest metropolis have recovered a huge cache of NATO weapons during an operation in Karachi’s Old City area.

Reports in local media quoting District Central Police said a large cache of weapons was recovered from a warehouse in the provincial capital.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Central conducted an operation and seized a large cache of rusty heavy arms buried under the floor of a warehouse.

The arms include anti-aircraft guns, anti-tank and anti-helicopter weaponry, while rusted ammunition to detonate buildings was also seized during the operation.

Officials revealed that the weapons are rusty and in poor condition, the large cache of stolen arms was appeared to be buried under the house for a long time. Meanwhile, an investigation is underway and officials are ascertaining who owned the warehouse at the time of arms’ burial.

Huge cache of weapons seized from Nine-zero in ... 05:31 PM | 5 Oct, 2016

KARACHI - Police on Wednesday morning seized the biggest ever cache of firearms in the history of Karachi hidden in an ...

The incident is not the first of its kind as earlier police had recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition in Karachi back in 2016, and 2020.

More From This Category
Petrol price likely to hit Rs 150 per litre as ...
01:24 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
Motorways closed, flight operations disrupted as ...
11:52 AM | 15 Jan, 2022
Sindh announces decision on schools' closure amid ...
11:26 AM | 15 Jan, 2022
PM Imran reiterates vow not to abandon Afghans in ...
10:19 AM | 15 Jan, 2022
Pakistan records over 4,000 Covid cases for first ...
09:29 AM | 15 Jan, 2022
Punjab govt constitutes medical board to examine ...
12:48 AM | 15 Jan, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mehwish Hayat sets internet ablaze with killer dance moves
09:52 AM | 15 Jan, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr