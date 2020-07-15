Palestinians ready to resume peace talks if Israel stops annexation plan, says Abbas
RAMALLAH - Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has announced that the Palestinians are ready to resume the stalled peace talks if Israel stops its plan to annex parts of the West Bank (WB).
In a telephone conversation with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Mahmoud Abbas said International Quartet and other countries should sponsor any peace talks with Israel which must rely on international resolutions, the Radio Pakistan reported.
The British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said his country supports the peace process based on the two-state solution and rejects the Israeli plan to annex the occupied Palestinian lands.
