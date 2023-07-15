NAB inquiry matures into investigation against Imran Khan in Toshakhana case

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s anti-graft watchdog continues to tighten the noose around former prime minister Imran Khan as officials changed inquiry into the investigation in Toshakhana case.

In recent development, the National Accountability Bureau changed the status of inquiry in the case of state gift presented to the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf chairman.

National Accountability Bureau summoned ousted premier on Monday to collect the report in personal capacity. NAB maintained that the inquiry proceedings against PTI chairman has been converted into an investigation.

Last year, the country’s anti-graft watchdog disqualified the PTI supremo in the same reference under over false statements and sham declaration. Khan, 70, was then restricted from holding any public office.

Later, the court indicted former prime minister who denied all charges levelled against him.