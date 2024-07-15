Man kills two daughters, injures wife over marital dispute in Rawalpindi 

RAWALPINDI – A man killed his two daughters and injured wife over a marital dispute in RA Bazaar area of Rawalpindi on Monday.

Initial investigations suggest the incident occurred due to a marital dispute, and the suspect also tried to slit his own wrists. The slaughtered daughters, aged 10 and 4, were identified as Anusha and Lareeb.

According to the police, the suspect also severely injured his wife with a knife, cutting her vein. Doctors are attempting to save her life.

Rescue personnel provided immediate first aid and transferred the injured woman to the hospital alive. According to Rescue 1122 spokesperson, the children's bodies will be sent to the hospital after legal formalities.

A passerby was also injured in the incident, suffering a cut on his neck. Rescue workers provided him with immediate first aid and transferred him to the hospital alive.

The suspect, Usman, who killed his daughters, works as a technician at a government institution.

According to the Rawalpindi police spokesperson, suspect Usman has been arrested, and evidence is being collected from the scene. All aspects of the case are being investigated.