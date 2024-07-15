Man kills two daughters, injures wife over marital dispute in Rawalpindi 

RAWALPINDI – A man killed his two daughters and injured wife over a marital dispute in RA Bazaar area of Rawalpindi on Monday.
Initial investigations suggest the incident occurred due to a marital dispute, and the suspect also tried to slit his own wrists. The slaughtered daughters, aged 10 and 4, were identified as Anusha and Lareeb.
According to the police, the suspect also severely injured his wife with a knife, cutting her vein. Doctors are attempting to save her life.
Rescue personnel provided immediate first aid and transferred the injured woman to the hospital alive. According to Rescue 1122 spokesperson, the children's bodies will be sent to the hospital after legal formalities.
A passerby was also injured in the incident, suffering a cut on his neck. Rescue workers provided him with immediate first aid and transferred him to the hospital alive.
The suspect, Usman, who killed his daughters, works as a technician at a government institution.
According to the Rawalpindi police spokesperson, suspect Usman has been arrested, and evidence is being collected from the scene. All aspects of the case are being investigated.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 15, 2024 (Monday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.8 for buying and 280.75 for selling. Euro's buying rate moves up to 301.25 and selling rate is 303.15.
British Pound rate is 355.15 for buying, and 358.65 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.5 and Saudi Riyal lowered to 73.65.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.8
|280.75
|Euro
|EUR
|301.25
|303.15
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.15
|358.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.65
|74.37
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.55
|186.35
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741
|749
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.75
|205.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.05
|40.45
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.15
|311.65
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
