Several injured in Bannu Cantt attack by TTP; forces operation underway

Web Desk
08:42 AM | 15 Jul, 2024
Several injured in Bannu Cantt attack by TTP; forces operation underway

PESHAWAR – Militants of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan stormed a sensitive region in Bannu, in a gun and bomb attack, resulting in several injuries.

Reports in local media said three militants from the Jeesh Fursan group, an offshoot of TTP's Hafiz Gul Bahadur group, launched an attack in Bannu in early hours.

The swift response by Pakistani security forces thwarted terrorists' plan to cause chaos at the Bannu Cantonment at 4:40 am. Militants attempted to use car loaded with explosives to breach a wall and enter the Bannu Cantt but failed to execute their plan.

Forces initiated clearance operation in the area, while eight people were injured in the explosion, which occurred on Kohati Road in Bannu between the Supply Depot and Security Tower as a diversion.

The security forces quickly secured the surrounding area of the Cantonment. Blast was so powerful it shattered windowpanes of nearby houses and damaged shutters of several shops. Authorities promptly dispatched gunship helicopters to patrol the area.

The civil or military authorities have not shared any casualties or injuries so far. 

More updates to follow...

