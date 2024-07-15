Several injured in Bannu Cantt attack by TTP; forces operation underway

PESHAWAR – Militants of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan stormed a sensitive region in Bannu, in a gun and bomb attack, resulting in several injuries.
Reports in local media said three militants from the Jeesh Fursan group, an offshoot of TTP's Hafiz Gul Bahadur group, launched an attack in Bannu in early hours.
The swift response by Pakistani security forces thwarted terrorists' plan to cause chaos at the Bannu Cantonment at 4:40 am. Militants attempted to use car loaded with explosives to breach a wall and enter the Bannu Cantt but failed to execute their plan.
Forces initiated clearance operation in the area, while eight people were injured in the explosion, which occurred on Kohati Road in Bannu between the Supply Depot and Security Tower as a diversion.
The security forces quickly secured the surrounding area of the Cantonment. Blast was so powerful it shattered windowpanes of nearby houses and damaged shutters of several shops. Authorities promptly dispatched gunship helicopters to patrol the area.
The civil or military authorities have not shared any casualties or injuries so far.
More updates to follow...
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 15, 2024 (Monday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.8 for buying and 280.75 for selling. Euro's buying rate moves up to 301.25 and selling rate is 303.15.
British Pound rate is 355.15 for buying, and 358.65 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.5 and Saudi Riyal lowered to 73.65.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.8
|280.75
|Euro
|EUR
|301.25
|303.15
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.15
|358.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.65
|74.37
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.55
|186.35
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741
|749
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.75
|205.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.05
|40.45
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.15
|311.65
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
