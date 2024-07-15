PTI MNA Ameer Sultan ‘kidnapped’ from Lahore

LAHORE – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf PTI lawmaker Ameer Sultan was abducted from his residence in the middle of night on Sunday.
PTI leaders told media that Sultan, who won election from NA-110 in Jhang, was abducted in two vehicles, days after Supreme Court's ruling on reserved seats.
Police officials, on the other hand, said police neither held Sultan nor received any complaints regarding his alleged abduction. When asked why no complaint had been filed, Zeeshan explained that the party was in the process of drafting one and planned to submit it to the police on Monday.
PTI leaders raised questions over the incident? How can a country function where politicians' loyalties are shifted with such moves? asks Asad Qaisar.
He lamented current state of law and order, asserting that there is no respect for judicial decisions and accusing the government of trying to manage the country by force.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 15, 2024 (Monday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.8 for buying and 280.75 for selling. Euro's buying rate moves up to 301.25 and selling rate is 303.15.
British Pound rate is 355.15 for buying, and 358.65 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.5 and Saudi Riyal lowered to 73.65.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.8
|280.75
|Euro
|EUR
|301.25
|303.15
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.15
|358.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.65
|74.37
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.55
|186.35
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741
|749
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.75
|205.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.05
|40.45
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.15
|311.65
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.