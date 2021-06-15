Pakistan announces increase in petroleum prices

ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Finance Tuesday gave go-ahead to increase prices of petroleum products by up to Rs2.13 from June 16.

It has approved an increase of Rs2.1 per litre in the price of petrol and Rs1.79 in price of high-speed diesel (HSD). Additionally, the prices of kerosene and light diesel oil were also increased by Rs1.89 per litre and Rs2.03, respectively.

The new prices of the petroleum products are following;

Petrol Rs110.69 Kerosene Oil Rs81.89 High Speed Diesel Rs112.55 Light Speed Diesel Rs79.68

The new prices will come into effect from tonight.