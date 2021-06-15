Pakistan announces increase in petroleum prices
09:15 PM | 15 Jun, 2021
ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Finance Tuesday gave go-ahead to increase prices of petroleum products by up to Rs2.13 from June 16.
It has approved an increase of Rs2.1 per litre in the price of petrol and Rs1.79 in price of high-speed diesel (HSD). Additionally, the prices of kerosene and light diesel oil were also increased by Rs1.89 per litre and Rs2.03, respectively.
The new prices of the petroleum products are following;
|Petrol
|Rs110.69
|Kerosene Oil
|Rs81.89
|High Speed Diesel
|Rs112.55
|Light Speed Diesel
|Rs79.68
The new prices will come into effect from tonight.
