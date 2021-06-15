WATCH - Senior Muslim citizen beaten and has beard shaved by Hindu extremists in India’s Ghaziabad
Web Desk
03:51 PM | 15 Jun, 2021
WATCH - Senior Muslim citizen beaten and has beard shaved by Hindu extremists in India’s Ghaziabad
Share

NEW DELHI – In another gruesome incident in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, a group of Hindu extremists lynched a senior citizen and forced him to shave his beard and chant Hindu slogans.

Reports cited that the man who is identified as Abdul Samad Saifi, 72, was allegedly attacked by at least two people and forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ on June 05.

The elderly victim confirmed that there were at least five attackers, adding that they put a gun to his head, threatening to kill him. The attackers told Saifi that they had killed many Muslims before, he alleged.

In the heart-wrenching footage of the incident that has gone viral on social media, at least two men can be seen attacking him with wooden sticks and then taking scissors to his beard and crudely cutting it off as the old man tries but fails to resist.

Local law enforcers while speaking with the press reporters said the clip was uploaded on social media a few days ago and it shows a man hitting the senior citizen and trying to cut off his beard as the elderly man tries to evade the blows.

India lynching: Meat in Muslim man's fridge was ... 10:35 AM | 9 Oct, 2015

DADRI (Web Desk) - A forensic test has proven that the meat that the Dadri lynch mob found in Mohammed Akhlaq's fridge ...

The statement of cops quoted by Indian media said ‘One of the accused has been identified as Ghaziabad resident Pravesh Gujjar, who has been arrested’.

This is not the first such incident in the so-called world’s largest democracy as a Muslim teenager was allegedly set on fire by a gang after refusing to chant a Hindu slogan in Uttar Pradesh back in 2019.

Indian Muslim teenager set on fire for not ... 08:25 PM | 29 Jul, 2019

CHANDAULI - A 15-year-old Muslim teenager was allegedly set on fire in Chandauli district of Uttar Pradesh, India after ...

More From This Category
Erdogan proposes joint Pakistan, Hungary mission ...
03:03 PM | 15 Jun, 2021
Canada Islamophobic attack suspect charged with ...
11:15 AM | 15 Jun, 2021
China alleges ‘political manipulation’ as G7 ...
12:15 AM | 15 Jun, 2021
Saudi Arabia allows women to register for Hajj ...
10:05 PM | 14 Jun, 2021
Man with ‘world’s largest family’ dies in ...
08:24 PM | 14 Jun, 2021
China rubbishes G7 criticism, says 'small' group ...
09:01 PM | 14 Jun, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Lost Cause - Alizeh Shah is a Billie Eilish fan girl
03:21 PM | 15 Jun, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr