08:39 AM | 15 Jun, 2022
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on June 15, 2022
Source: File Photo
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan's open market on June 15, 2022 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 204.5 206.5
Euro EUR 214 216
UK Pound Sterling GBP 252 254.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 56 56.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 54 54.7
Australian Dollar AUD 141.7 142.95
Bahrain Dinar BHD 542.79 547.29
Canadian Dollar CAD 158.75 150.1
China Yuan CNY 29.5 29.75
Danish Krone DKK 28.62 28.97
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 27 27.35
Indian Rupee INR 2.61 2.69
Japanese Yen JPY 1.47 1.51
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 663.29 668.29
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 46.33 46.78
New Zealand Dollar NZD 128.02 129.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 20.63 20.91
Omani Riyal OMR 530.79 535.29
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 56.07 56.57
Singapore Dollar SGD 146.41 147.71
Swedish Korona SEK 20.06 20.36
Swiss Franc CHF 207.74 209.49
Thai Bhat THB 5.84 5.94

