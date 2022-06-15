Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 15 June 2022

08:22 AM | 15 Jun, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 15 June 2022
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 139,800 on Wednesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 119,900. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 109,908 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 128,149.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 139,800 PKR 1,622
Karachi PKR 139,800 PKR 1,622
Islamabad PKR 139,800 PKR 1,622
Peshawar PKR 139,800 PKR 1,622
Quetta PKR 139,800 PKR 1,622
Sialkot PKR 139,800 PKR 1,622
Attock PKR 139,800 PKR 1,622
Gujranwala PKR 139,800 PKR 1,622
Jehlum PKR 139,800 PKR 1,622
Multan PKR 139,800 PKR 1,622
Bahawalpur PKR 139,800 PKR 1,622
Gujrat PKR 139,800 PKR 1,622
Nawabshah PKR 139,800 PKR 1,622
Chakwal PKR 139,800 PKR 1,622
Hyderabad PKR 139,800 PKR 1,622
Nowshehra PKR 139,800 PKR 1,622
Sargodha PKR 139,800 PKR 1,622
Faisalabad PKR 139,800 PKR 1,622
Mirpur PKR 139,800 PKR 1,622

