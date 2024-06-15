Gold prices see slight decrease in Pakistan 

KARACHI – Gold prices witnessed decline in Pakistan on Saturday despite an upward trend in the international market.

Data shared by All Paksitan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola price dipped by Rs200 to reach Rs241,300.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram dropped by Rs171 to settle at Rs206,876.

In international market, the price of the precious commodity surged by $9 to close at $2,314 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver prices in Pakistan remained unchanged at Rs2,750 per tola and Rs2,357.68 per 10-gram.

A day earlier, per tola gold price surged by Rs800 to settle at Rs241,500. Similarly, the price of 10-gram increased by Rs686 to reach Rs207,047 in local market.