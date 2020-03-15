UN Secretary-General emphasizes on int'l cooperation to control coronavirus pandemic

NEW YORK – United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has underlined the need of international cooperation to overcome global pandemic of deadly Coronavirus.

In his video message, the UN Secretary-General urged the Coronavirus-hit countries to demonstrate prudence instead of being panic and afraid.

The UN chief called upon the countries to put effective containment strategies into place; activate and enhance emergency response systems; and life-saving medical interventions to control and prevent the novel virus.