Karachi University postpones B.Com annual exams
Share
KARACHI – The University of Karachi has decided to postpone their Examination-2020 (Regular and External) of BCom Part-I, II, that were supposed to take place on March 22, 2021.
The development was made after the Sindh government imposed curbs amid a resurgence of coronavirus cases.
The university, however, did not announce a future date for the exams.
The Home Department re-imposed restrictions on the directives of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Covid-19 to combat the third wave of infections.
'A Match Made in University' – Pakistani girl ... 09:46 PM | 11 Mar, 2021
With the traditional way of proposing abruptly evolving in Pakistan under the influence of foreign cultures, young ...
- COAS Bajwa stresses professional excellence for effective response ...10:18 PM | 15 Mar, 2021
- Karachi University postpones B.Com annual exams09:52 PM | 15 Mar, 2021
-
- Pakistani govt decides to maintain petrol, diesel prices in March09:10 PM | 15 Mar, 2021
- Sadiq Sanrjani, Mirza Muhammad Afridi call on PM Imran Khan08:34 PM | 15 Mar, 2021
- Jasprit Bumrah marries former Miss India in Goa07:24 PM | 15 Mar, 2021
- Aamir Khan quits social media a day after 56th birthday07:05 PM | 15 Mar, 2021
- Fans ask Ali Zafar when he's going to release his next single, ...07:41 PM | 15 Mar, 2021
- 10 celebrities who are left-handed05:11 PM | 28 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021