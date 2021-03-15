Karachi University postpones B.Com annual exams
Web Desk
09:52 PM | 15 Mar, 2021
KARACHI – The University of Karachi has decided to postpone their Examination-2020 (Regular and External) of BCom Part-I, II, that were supposed to take place on March 22, 2021.

The development was made after the Sindh government imposed curbs amid a resurgence of coronavirus cases.

The university, however, did not announce a future date for the exams.

The Home Department re-imposed restrictions on the directives of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Covid-19 to combat the third wave of infections.

Grammy Awards 2021 – Beyonce and Taylor Swift make history
09:33 PM | 15 Mar, 2021

