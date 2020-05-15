TECNO’s Pouvoir 4 build for gaming fans and videographers launched in Pakistan

TECNOhas announced the launch of exclusive Pouvoir 4inPakistan on 16thof May,2020. The upcoming Pouvoir series consists of two versions: Pouvoir 4 and Pouvoir 4 Pro.The series is equipped with a giant 6000mAh long-lasting battery,aprocessor of MT6762 Quad Core,and 7 inches Display HD.Thesetwo versions would soon be available at the leading flagship stores for an estimated price of Rs.17, 999 and Rs. 24,999 only.

Pouvoir 4 is equipped with8MP Dual Flash front camera, rear camera of 13M+2M+2M with Quad Flash - AI Lensand a charger of 10W. On the other handPouvoir 4 Pro, comes with a16MP dual flashfront camera, rear camera of 16M+2M+5M AI Lens equipped with Quad Flashand with a fast charger of 18W. The series also consist of TECNO’s HI OS 6.0 built on Android Q, Fingerprint Sensor and Face Unlock, connecting you with Google Virtual Assistant through a unique side button.Pouvoir series wouldbe available in hues of Ice Jadeite, Misty Grey and Tempting Purple.

The brand’s General Manager, Creek MAexpressed his views: “Appealing to the rising consumer demands TECNO has innovated a gaming phone equipped with advanced specifications. The series consist of a long-lasting battery,spacious memory, 7 inches HD display, and brisk phone processor guaranteeing no glitches and an entertainment-packed performance to the video game junkies. We are hopeful for Pouvoir 4’s impactful launch and positive reviews from our fanbase”

Pouvoir 4 beats its competitors with32GB + 3GB, 128GB+6GB large memory;giving gaming enthusiast lag-free leisure time.The ‘Pouvoir-full’handset would surely give the best value to your money. Its highlightingcore gaming features include,Magic button used as a fire-key in shooting games,Screen Off Gaming Mode saving up to 50% battery and an Intelligent Scheduling Systemfor PUBG to ensure an enticing escapade for gamers.

TECNO’s upcoming series is a phone for all. As compared to its predecessor, Pouvoir 4 series is much more light-weight, slender and stylish.It also consists of a unique low light video recording mode which automatically brightens up the video.Pouvoir 4’s key USP lies in its advanced features designed for gamers and videographers. With this launch TECNO Mobiles is all set to mark new trends in the arena of gaming and entertainment.