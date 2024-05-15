UK's first coastal 'tourist tax' on the cards and here are the details

LONDON - The ceremonial county in South West England, Dorset is gearing up to implement the nation's first coastal 'tourist tax'.
The decision comes on the heels of a decisive vote by local hoteliers and plans are underway to establish an accommodation business improvement district (ABID) including Bournemouth, Christchurch, and Poole (BCP), enabling the collection of a levy from hotels.
As part of the plan, approximately 70 major hotels will face an additional £2 charge per room per night from 1st July this year. This levy is anticipated to generate a substantial £12 million over five years, set to strengthen the region's tourism sector.
The funds generated through tourism will play an important role in sustaining a variety of large-scale events, including the renowned Bournemouth Air Festival, as well as spearheading the creation of new attractions, launching extensive marketing campaigns, supporting job growth, and securing placemaking initiatives.
It is to be highlighted that tourist taxes are becoming popular across the world due to over-tourism and to protect the environment when the social distancing protocols have been lifted.
Countries like Indonesia, the United Kingdom, Amsterdam, Greece, Italy, and Germany amongst others have introduced similar types of taxes to keep tourism sustainable and environment friendly.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 15, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 279.95 for selling.
Euro stands at 296.25 for buying and 299 for selling while British Pound rate is 344.5 for buying, and 348 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.15 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.50.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|279.95
|Euro
|EUR
|296.25
|299
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344.5
|348
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.15
|75.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180.5
|182.2
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.77
|747.77
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.49
|38.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.28
|913.28
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.69
|59.29
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.45
|169.45
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.67
|25.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.59
|730.59
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.41
|77.11
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.67
|25.97
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|306.51
|309.01
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
