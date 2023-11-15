Afghanistan welcomes resumption of international flights as Flydubai resumes operations

KABUL - A renowned UAE-based airline restarted its operations to Afghanistan years after the country faced violence at the hands of extremists and militants.

Flydubai landed its aircraft in Kabul as the security conditions have visibly improved. This renewal of flights comes after a hiatus of two years since the international carrier ceased operations to the war-battered country.

The Flydubai's aircraft was received in Kabul with a traditional water cannon salute amid hopes that more carriers would follow suit and start operations from the Asian country.

FlyDubai's first flight landed at Kabul today, becoming the first international airline to resume services since US forces’ chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021. pic.twitter.com/EyWv7rNJNj — Shiraz Hassan (@ShirazHassan) November 15, 2023

A statement from Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the Taliban's interim deputy prime minister for economic affairs in Afghanistan, highlighted that the resumption of Flydubai flights signifies the restoration of Afghanistan's airspace to a secure and regular state, facilitating various flight operations.

The statement also emphasizes that Afghan airports now possess the necessary facilities and standard services, noting that reintroducing air connectivity with Flydubai marks a significant step in reinstating healthy competition among airlines and fostering fair determinations of airfare prices.

The return of the Taliban to power in August 2021 led several airlines to halt their flights to Kabul as the management of the carriers was skeptical of the security situation in the country.

Afghanistan, situated in South Asia, is a landlocked country bordered by Pakistan, Iran, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and China. With a population estimated at around 38 million people, Afghanistan has experienced numerous challenges over the last two decades.

Following the US-led invasion in 2001 that ousted the Taliban regime, the country underwent significant changes, including efforts towards democratization, social reforms, and infrastructural development. However, Afghanistan remained plagued by instability, facing ongoing conflicts, insurgency, and political unrest, hindering sustainable progress.

Despite these challenges, the nation boasts a rich cultural heritage and diverse landscapes, drawing a modest number of tourists annually, primarily attracted to its historical sites like the ancient city of Balkh, the stunning landscapes of the Hindu Kush mountains, and the UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Minaret of Jam.