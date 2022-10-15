NAB summons Shahzad Akbar in asset beyond means case
Share
ISLAMABAD – The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned Former prime minister Imran Khan’s special assistant and head of Asset Recovery Unit, Shahzad Akbar, next week in an asset beyond means case.
Akbar has been asked to appear before NAB on October 21 as he has been asked to submit reply of 22 questions.
In June this year, a news agency alleged that former special assistant, who led the accountability drive in PTI’s government, had established a group and bought properties worth "billions of rupees" under the garb of improving the accountability process.
Akbar, however, denied the allegations and termed them as baseless in a statement shared on Twitter.
Akbar is reportedly currently in London as he flew out of Pakistan on April 17 after the Islamabad High Court suspended FIA orders placing his name on the stop list.
Ex-PM Imran Khan’s close aide Shahzad Akbar ... 09:57 AM | 17 Aug, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Former prime minister Imran Khan’s special assistant and head of Asset Recovery Unit, Shahzad ...
- Gulfam Josehp becomes first Pakistani to qualify for Paris Olympics ...06:25 PM | 15 Oct, 2022
- NAB summons Shahzad Akbar in asset beyond means case05:55 PM | 15 Oct, 2022
-
- PM Shehbaz announces relief for electricity consumers05:00 PM | 15 Oct, 2022
- India test-fires ballistic missile from nuclear-powered submarine04:35 PM | 15 Oct, 2022
- Hira Mani reacts to viral meme with Naseem Shah03:45 PM | 15 Oct, 2022
- Sana Fakhar’s husband ‘talks about’ their broken marriage02:50 PM | 15 Oct, 2022
- Hadiqa Kiani's mother passes away09:49 AM | 15 Oct, 2022
- Karachi tops the list of world's 10 most polluted cities10:41 PM | 10 Oct, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022