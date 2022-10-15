NAB summons Shahzad Akbar in asset beyond means case

05:55 PM | 15 Oct, 2022
NAB summons Shahzad Akbar in asset beyond means case
Source: Shahzad Akbar (Twitter)
Share

ISLAMABAD – The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned Former prime minister Imran Khan’s special assistant and head of Asset Recovery Unit, Shahzad Akbar, next week in an asset beyond means case.

Akbar has been asked to appear before NAB on October 21 as he has been asked to submit reply of 22 questions.

In June this year, a news agency alleged that former special assistant, who led the accountability drive in PTI’s government, had established a group and bought properties worth "billions of rupees" under the garb of improving the accountability process.

Akbar, however, denied the allegations and termed them as baseless in a statement shared on Twitter.

Akbar is reportedly currently in London as he flew out of Pakistan on April 17 after the Islamabad High Court suspended FIA orders placing his name on the stop list.

Ex-PM Imran Khan’s close aide Shahzad Akbar ... 09:57 AM | 17 Aug, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Former prime minister Imran Khan’s special assistant and head of Asset Recovery Unit, Shahzad ...

More From This Category
PM Shehbaz announces relief for electricity ...
05:00 PM | 15 Oct, 2022
Pakistan summons US diplomat to demarche over Joe ...
03:15 PM | 15 Oct, 2022
Islamabad Police to recruit transgender police ...
04:10 PM | 15 Oct, 2022
Fact check: Has Dr Aafia Siddiqui passed away ...
02:27 PM | 15 Oct, 2022
Pakistan mulls ‘well-thought-out response’ to ...
01:57 PM | 15 Oct, 2022
Petrol price likely to decrease by Rs15 per litre ...
12:05 PM | 15 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Here is what Syra Yousaf says about getting married again
05:25 PM | 15 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr