NAB summons Shahzad Akbar in asset beyond means case

ISLAMABAD – The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned Former prime minister Imran Khan’s special assistant and head of Asset Recovery Unit, Shahzad Akbar, next week in an asset beyond means case.

Akbar has been asked to appear before NAB on October 21 as he has been asked to submit reply of 22 questions.

In June this year, a news agency alleged that former special assistant, who led the accountability drive in PTI’s government, had established a group and bought properties worth "billions of rupees" under the garb of improving the accountability process.

Akbar, however, denied the allegations and termed them as baseless in a statement shared on Twitter.

Akbar is reportedly currently in London as he flew out of Pakistan on April 17 after the Islamabad High Court suspended FIA orders placing his name on the stop list.