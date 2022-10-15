Gulfam Josehp becomes first Pakistani to qualify for Paris Olympics 2024

CAIRO – Pakistan shooter Gulfam Joseph has become the first from the South Asian country to directly qualify for the Paris Olympics 2024.

The 22-year-old won Pakistan Olympics quota after he finished sixth in final of the 10-meter air pistol competition with a total of 198.4 at the ISSF World Championship in Cairo, Egypt.

There are three Chinese shooters placed above him while Bowen Zhang has secured fifth spot in the competition.

Gulfam has earned the direct qualification to the Olympics for second time. However he missed the final of the Tokyo Olympics in 10m men's pistol event by a small margin too.

Social media users have appreciated the performance of the athlete and hoped that he will Pakistan win medal at the 2024 event. 

