China's coronavirus vaccine may be ready for public in November
Share
BEIJING – A China-developed coronavirus vaccine could be ready for the public as early as November, a Chinese official has told state television, as the global race to clear the final round of trials heats up.
Chinese manufacturers have been bullish about development, with companies Sinovac Biotech and Sinopharm even putting their vaccine candidates on display at a trade fair in Beijing this month.
Representatives of the firms told AFP that they hope their vaccines will be approved after phase 3 trials as early as year-end.
And on late Monday, the chief biosafety expert at the Chinese Centre for Disease Control told state broadcaster CCTV that a vaccine would be available to the general public "around November or December." Wu Guizhen did not specify which vaccine she was referring to, but said "based onthe phase 3 clinical results, the current progress is very smooth."Wu added that she had taken a vaccine in April and has felt good over the past few months, although she did not specify which candidate she had taken.
- Seven teachers of a school tested positive for coronavirus in Peshawar11:23 AM | 16 Sep, 2020
- ATC approves Captain (r) Safdar's bail till Sept 22 in clash outside ...10:49 AM | 16 Sep, 2020
- KP starts universal health insurance system10:19 AM | 16 Sep, 2020
- Indian troops kill one Kashmiri youth in Baramulla09:47 AM | 16 Sep, 2020
- PM Imran vows to pursue motorway gang rape incident case to conclusion09:04 AM | 16 Sep, 2020
- Ushna Shah lauds Yasir Hussain for his efforts in arranging the ...06:13 PM | 15 Sep, 2020
- Warner Bros. refusal to share “Tenet” Box Office numbers05:43 PM | 15 Sep, 2020
- Amna Ilyas refutes rumours about tying the knot with Dawar Mehmood03:03 PM | 15 Sep, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020