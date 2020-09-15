COVID-19: Pakistan resumes educational process today after six months

LAHORE - The educational process across the the country has resumed as educational institutions have been re-opened today (Tuesday) under strict Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to avoid contain coronavirus.

The resumption has ended a six-month long closure of the educational institutions due to Covid-19 pandemic as the government decided the closure of schools, colleges, universities in March 2020 to control the spread on novel COVID-19.

In the wake of announcement of Education Ministry, all higher education institutions, imparting education to the students from class nine to twelve and above started conducting classed today.

According to the SOPs issued by the government, masks are mandatory for all teachers and students, while the administrations of the educational institutions will ensure availability of sensitizers at the entry points of the educational institutions.