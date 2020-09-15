COVID-19: Pakistan resumes educational process today after six months
Web Desk
08:33 AM | 15 Sep, 2020
COVID-19: Pakistan resumes educational process today after six months
Share

LAHORE - The educational process across the the country has resumed as educational institutions have been re-opened today (Tuesday) under strict Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to avoid contain coronavirus. 

The resumption has ended a six-month long closure of the educational institutions due to Covid-19 pandemic as the government decided the closure of schools, colleges, universities in March 2020 to control the spread on novel COVID-19.

In the wake of announcement of Education Ministry, all higher education institutions, imparting education to the students from class nine to twelve and above started conducting classed today.

According to the SOPs issued by the government, masks are mandatory for all teachers and students, while the administrations of the educational institutions will ensure availability of sensitizers at the entry points of the educational institutions.

More From This Category
Punjab CM approves models of civil secretariats ...
12:09 PM | 15 Sep, 2020
PM Imran reaches Lahore on a day-long visit ...
11:24 AM | 15 Sep, 2020
PAF aircraft on routine training mission crashes ...
10:37 AM | 15 Sep, 2020
Int’l Day of Democracy being marked worldwide ...
09:44 AM | 15 Sep, 2020
COVID-19: Pakistan resumes educational process ...
08:33 AM | 15 Sep, 2020
Moazzam Khan assumes charge as high commissioner ...
11:41 PM | 14 Sep, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Farhan Saeed celebrates his 36th birthday with Urwa Hoccane
08:01 PM | 14 Sep, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr