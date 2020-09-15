COVID-19: Pakistan resumes educational process today after six months
Share
LAHORE - The educational process across the the country has resumed as educational institutions have been re-opened today (Tuesday) under strict Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to avoid contain coronavirus.
The resumption has ended a six-month long closure of the educational institutions due to Covid-19 pandemic as the government decided the closure of schools, colleges, universities in March 2020 to control the spread on novel COVID-19.
In the wake of announcement of Education Ministry, all higher education institutions, imparting education to the students from class nine to twelve and above started conducting classed today.
According to the SOPs issued by the government, masks are mandatory for all teachers and students, while the administrations of the educational institutions will ensure availability of sensitizers at the entry points of the educational institutions.
- Punjab CM approves models of civil secretariats of Bahawalpur and ...12:09 PM | 15 Sep, 2020
- PM Imran reaches Lahore on a day-long visit today11:24 AM | 15 Sep, 2020
- PAF aircraft on routine training mission crashes near Pindigheb, ...10:37 AM | 15 Sep, 2020
- Int’l Day of Democracy being marked worldwide today09:44 AM | 15 Sep, 2020
- COVID-19: Pakistan resumes educational process today after six months08:33 AM | 15 Sep, 2020
- Chitral's famous Broghil Festival ends with traditional games06:20 PM | 14 Sep, 2020
- Stop deviating and victim-blaming: Anoushey Ashraf04:13 PM | 14 Sep, 2020
- ‘Why do rapists roam freely?’02:47 PM | 14 Sep, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020