PAF aircraft on routine training mission crashes near Pindigheb, pilot unhurt
10:37 AM | 15 Sep, 2020
Share
LAHORE - An aircraft of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) crashed in Pindi Ghaib area near Makyaal area in Pindigheb today (Tuesday), however, he pilot successfully ejected.
According to media details, the aircraft was on a routine operational training mission when it crashed.
The PAF authorities have established a board of inquiry to determine the cause of the accident.
No loss of life or property has been reported on ground.
This is a developing story....
- Punjab CM approves models of civil secretariats of Bahawalpur and ...12:09 PM | 15 Sep, 2020
- PM Imran reaches Lahore on a day-long visit today11:24 AM | 15 Sep, 2020
- PAF aircraft on routine training mission crashes near Pindigheb, ...10:37 AM | 15 Sep, 2020
- Int’l Day of Democracy being marked worldwide today09:44 AM | 15 Sep, 2020
- COVID-19: Pakistan resumes educational process today after six months08:33 AM | 15 Sep, 2020
Farhan Saeed celebrates his 36th birthday with Urwa Hoccane
08:01 PM | 14 Sep, 2020
- Chitral's famous Broghil Festival ends with traditional games06:20 PM | 14 Sep, 2020
- Stop deviating and victim-blaming: Anoushey Ashraf04:13 PM | 14 Sep, 2020
- ‘Why do rapists roam freely?’02:47 PM | 14 Sep, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020