PAF aircraft on routine training mission crashes near Pindigheb, pilot unhurt

10:37 AM | 15 Sep, 2020
LAHORE - An aircraft of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) crashed in Pindi Ghaib area near Makyaal area in Pindigheb today (Tuesday), however, he pilot successfully ejected.

According to media details, the aircraft was on a routine operational training mission when it crashed.

The PAF authorities have established a board of inquiry to determine the cause of the accident.

No loss of life or property has been reported on ground.

This is a developing story....

