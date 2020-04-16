Edhi Foundation, APTMA donate Rs60m in PM’s COVID-19 Relief Fund
09:19 AM | 16 Apr, 2020
Share
ISLAMABAD – Head of Edhi Foundation, Faisal Edhi called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and presented Rs 10 million cheque in the PM’s COVID-19 Relief Fund from the foundation.
Also on Wednesday, the All Pakistan Textile Manufacturing Association (APTMA) donated Rs 50 million to the Fund.
Representatives of All Pakistan Textile Manufacturing Association (APTMA), Gohar Ijaz and Adil Bashir called on PM Imran at the PM Office and presented the cheque for the Fund.
The prime minister appreciated the donation from APTMA.
- COVID-19: Saudi Arabia reports 518 new cases with total at 6,38011:52 PM | 16 Apr, 2020
- SBP cuts policy rate by 200bps to 9pc11:46 PM | 16 Apr, 2020
- COVID19: Pakistan confirms 131 deaths; Coronavirus cases rise to 6,94411:32 PM | 16 Apr, 2020
- Dear world, how is the lockdown going?10:20 PM | 16 Apr, 2020
- K-Electric appoints Riyadh S.A.A Edrees as new Chairman09:48 PM | 16 Apr, 2020
My daughters give me so much joy and love: Shahid Afridi
03:22 PM | 16 Apr, 2020
- Frieha Altaf labels Iman Aly’s interview ‘a cheap publicity ...03:04 PM | 16 Apr, 2020
- Abrar-ul-Haq to perform online concert for ‘free’01:42 PM | 16 Apr, 2020
- WOAH! Saba Qamar to start her own YouTube channel01:11 PM | 16 Apr, 2020
- How to keep your skin healthy while you are in quarantine01:49 PM | 15 Apr, 2020
- The famous people who have recovered from COVID-1901:33 PM | 11 Apr, 2020
- Seven food items that boost and improve your immune system01:26 PM | 10 Apr, 2020
- Celebrities and entertainers who have died from complications related ...12:39 PM | 10 Apr, 2020