Web Desk
09:19 AM | 16 Apr, 2020
Edhi Foundation, APTMA donate Rs60m in PM’s COVID-19 Relief Fund
ISLAMABAD – Head of Edhi Foundation, Faisal Edhi called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and presented Rs 10 million cheque in the PM’s COVID-19 Relief Fund from the foundation.

Also on Wednesday, the All Pakistan Textile Manufacturing Association (APTMA) donated Rs 50 million to the Fund.

Representatives of All Pakistan Textile Manufacturing Association (APTMA), Gohar Ijaz and Adil Bashir called on PM Imran at the PM Office and presented the cheque for the Fund.

The prime minister appreciated the donation from APTMA.

