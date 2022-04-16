Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on April 16, 2022
08:35 AM | 16 Apr, 2022
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 16, 2022 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|180.9
|183.5
|Euro
|EUR
|193.5
|195.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|233
|233.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|48.75
|49.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|48.65
|49.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|133
|135
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|386.6
|388.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|141
|143
|China Yuan
|CNY
|23.55
|23.95
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|23.65
|23.95
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|16.6
|16.85
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.03
|2.1
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.41
|1.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|481.85
|484.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|36.75
|37.1
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|96.85
|97.55
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|17.5
|17.75
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|392.95
|394.98
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|39.95
|40.55
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|129.5
|131
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|18.75
|19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|160.35
|161.25
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|4.8
|4.9
- Fruit and vegetable flavoring fertilizer04:36 AM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Why is SOP fertilizer necessary for crops?03:58 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- DAP fertilizer; advantages and disadvantages04:58 AM | 6 Apr, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of applying urea fertilizer in crops05:15 AM | 3 Apr, 2022
- Benefits of genetically modified crops06:33 AM | 31 Mar, 2022
- 21-year-old Chihuahua confirmed as world’s oldest dog11:31 AM | 16 Apr, 2022
- Qasim Suri resigns as National Assembly deputy speaker11:20 AM | 16 Apr, 2022
- realme’s new country director Syed Mashood Hassan outlines tech ...10:45 AM | 16 Apr, 2022
- Two boys arrested for listening to Pakistani songs in India09:34 AM | 16 Apr, 2022
- Hamza Shahbaz, Pervaiz Elahi in the race as voting for new CM Punjab ...09:10 AM | 16 Apr, 2022
Wasim Akram slams trolls for mocking his swimming pool video
05:15 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Imran Abbas leaves fans stunned with a skydiving video04:42 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Saim Sadiq's 'Joyland' becomes first Pakistani film to be screened at ...05:50 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Farhan Saeed responds to speculations on his personal life07:18 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022