Search

PakistanViral

Pakistan mulls over permanent closure of Karachi Zoo

Web Desk 10:06 PM | 16 Apr, 2023
Pakistan mulls over permanent closure of Karachi Zoo
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – The Karachi Zoo may be permanently closed owing to the terrible living conditions for the animals there.

This comes following the extremely bad condition of Noor Jehan, a 17-year-old elephant at the Karachi Zoo, who fell into a pond on Thursday in a cramped cage.

Sindh government has been requested by Senator Sherry Rehman, the federal minister for climate change, to close the Karachi Zoo since it is unable to properly care for wild animals.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari agreed with this suggestion and advised shifting the animals to a more secure location.

The 17-year-old elephant was already being treated by a group of foreign doctors for her partially paralyzed body due to a hind leg injury and was speedily recovering before she fell into the pool. According to JFK Animal and Rescue Shelter's video, Noor Jehan was "badly injured and lifeless." The Zoo authorities also failed to keep up with Four Paws' advice on providing comfort and nourishment to Noor Jehan.

The poor animal's plight sparked outrage against the authorities incompetence and neglect. Among many social media users are Pakistani celebrities who took notice of Noor Jehan's turmoil and expressed their sorrow.

Pakistani celebrities chime in to raise voice for ailing elephant Noor Jehan

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Pakistan to send its top diplomat back to Afghanistan

09:35 PM | 16 Apr, 2023

After petrol, Pakistan increases LPG prices

09:01 PM | 16 Apr, 2023

Over 50 dead in Sudan amid brutal clashes between army, paramilitary forces

04:40 PM | 16 Apr, 2023

Pakistan slams India over former IOK governor’s revelations about Pulwama attack

03:42 PM | 16 Apr, 2023

Sale of illicit cigarettes on the rise in Pakistan

11:41 AM | 16 Apr, 2023

IMF seeks necessary financing assurance from Pakistan before striking deal

11:00 AM | 16 Apr, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

SRK gearing up to essay an army officer again

11:46 PM | 16 Apr, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – April 16, 2023

08:19 AM | 16 Apr, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on April 16, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 16, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 287.9 291.5
Euro EUR 315 318
UK Pound Sterling GBP 360 363.50
U.A.E Dirham AED 78.30 79.1
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.2 76.9
Australian Dollar AUD 190 192
Bahrain Dinar BHD 765.43 773.43
Canadian Dollar CAD 213.5 215.5
China Yuan CNY 41.9 42.3
Danish Krone DKK 42.7 43.1
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.66 37.1
Indian Rupee INR 3.49 3.6
Japanese Yen JPY 2.20 2.25
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 940.78 949.78
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.96 65.56
New Zealand Dollar NZD 177.63 179.63
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.93 28.23
Omani Riyal OMR 747.46 755.46
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.6 79.6
Singapore Dollar SGD 212.5 213.2
Swedish Korona SEK 27.32 27.62
Swiss Franc CHF 324.33 326.83
Thai Bhat THB 8.33 8.48

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 16 April, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 215,900 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,100.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs169,674 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 197,907.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 215,900 PKR 2,306
Karachi PKR 215,900 PKR 2,306
Islamabad PKR 215,900 PKR 2,306
Peshawar PKR 215,900 PKR 2,306
Quetta PKR 215,900 PKR 2,306
Sialkot PKR 215,900 PKR 2,306
Attock PKR 215,900 PKR 2,306
Gujranwala PKR 215,900 PKR 2,306
Jehlum PKR 215,900 PKR 2,306
Multan PKR 215,900 PKR 2,306
Bahawalpur PKR 215,900 PKR 2,306
Gujrat PKR 215,900 PKR 2,306
Nawabshah PKR 215,900 PKR 2,306
Chakwal PKR 215,900 PKR 2,306
Hyderabad PKR 215,900 PKR 2,306
Nowshehra PKR 215,900 PKR 2,306
Sargodha PKR 215,900 PKR 2,306
Faisalabad PKR 215,900 PKR 2,306
Mirpur PKR 215,900 PKR 2,306

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: