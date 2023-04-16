Pakistan mulls over permanent closure of Karachi Zoo

KARACHI – The Karachi Zoo may be permanently closed owing to the terrible living conditions for the animals there.

This comes following the extremely bad condition of Noor Jehan, a 17-year-old elephant at the Karachi Zoo, who fell into a pond on Thursday in a cramped cage.

Sindh government has been requested by Senator Sherry Rehman, the federal minister for climate change, to close the Karachi Zoo since it is unable to properly care for wild animals.

Couldn’t agree more. Happy to share the no-zoo Islamabad model of rescue and rehab centre and transition sanctuary. https://t.co/x0L4RjnyYK — SenatorSherryRehman (@sherryrehman) April 14, 2023

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari agreed with this suggestion and advised shifting the animals to a more secure location.

The 17-year-old elephant was already being treated by a group of foreign doctors for her partially paralyzed body due to a hind leg injury and was speedily recovering before she fell into the pool. According to JFK Animal and Rescue Shelter's video, Noor Jehan was "badly injured and lifeless." The Zoo authorities also failed to keep up with Four Paws' advice on providing comfort and nourishment to Noor Jehan.

The poor animal's plight sparked outrage against the authorities incompetence and neglect. Among many social media users are Pakistani celebrities who took notice of Noor Jehan's turmoil and expressed their sorrow.