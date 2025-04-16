Us Embassy Delegation Visits Adiala Jail To Meet Key Prisoner

RAWALPINDI – A delegation from the US Embassy arrived at Adiala Jail on Wednesday.

According to reports, the delegation was granted access to American national prisoner Zahir Zakir, for which they visited the jail.

The delegation included US Embassy officials Michael Patrick, a female officer named Maria, and security official Mehvesh.

The meeting with Zahir Zakir was held in the Deputy Superintendent’s office.

The purpose of the visit was to inquire about the well-being of the US citizen and discuss matters related to legal assistance.