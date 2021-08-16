Denmark lauds Pakistan for evacuation of 431 Afghans from Kabul

ISLAMABAD – Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod has conveyed the profound appreciation of his government for Pakistan's assistance to Afghan nationals stranded in Afghanistan in this critical hour.

Pakistan, on the request of the government of Denmark, facilitated the evacuation of 431 Afghan nationals from Kabul and is also assisting in their onward travel to Denmark.

In a telephonic call on Monday, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi informed his Dutch counterpart that evacuations from Kabul were made on Sunday night after the fall of the government of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.

The foreign minister reviewed the rapidly evolving internal situation of Afghanistan and apprised the Danish foreign minister of Pakistan's efforts in facilitating the evacuation of staff of diplomatic missions, international organizations, media and others from Afghanistan.

FM Qureshi underlined the importance of international community remaining engaged with Afghan leaders.

He hoped that Afghan leaders would take advantage of international convergence in support of peace and reconciliation process.

Qureshi also appreciated the Danish government's keenness in forging the Green Partnership agreement with Pakistan and hoped for its early conclusion.

Qureshi urged the Danish government to review its travel advisory for Pakistan considering the country's improved security situation.

He invited his Danish counterpart to undertake an official visit to Pakistan at an appropriate time.

Earlier in the day, National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf said that Pakistan is keeping a close eye on the situation in Afghanistan and is working on evacuating people stranded in Kabul.

Yusuf while talking to media said that rhe situation in the neighbouring country is better now, adding that a special cell will be established in the interior ministry to assist people stranded in the Afghan capital.

NSA reiterated that Pakistan desired law enforcement and the implementation of human rights in the neighbouring country.