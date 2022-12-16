Azhar Ali announces retirement from Test cricket 

KARACHI – Pakistani batsman Azhar Ali has announced retirement from Test cricket after his last match against England in Karachi.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, the right-handed batsman said, “Everything has its time. This is the right time, tomorrow will be my career’s last Test. It was an honour for him to represent Pakistan.”

The former captain said that there were many people who he was grateful to in the “strenuous, yet beautiful journey”.

“I want to make a special mention of my family without whose sacrifices; I would not have been where I am today. My parents, wife, siblings, and children have been my strength throughout,” said Azhar.

Azhar Ali addresses press conference at National Bank Cricket Arena, Karachi.#PAKvENG https://t.co/D0uUC3qOFI — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 16, 2022

The batsman said that he was blessed to share dressing room with some of the most outstanding cricketers with whom he shared a “strong bond”.

“I feel much richer by calling these people my friends. I am also blessed to have played under some wonderful coaches to whom I will always remain grateful,” said the batsman.

“Not many cricketers go on to lead their countries, and that I was able to captain Pakistan is a matter of great pride for me. From being a kid who started as a leg-spinner to becoming a mainstay in the Test batting line-up,” said Azhar.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja termed Azhar “one of the most committed and loyal servants of Pakistan cricket”.

The 37-year-old made his debut in 2010 in England against Australia at Lord’s and scored his maiden Test half-century in only his second match.

Azhar, one of the most successful batters for the country, scored 7,097 runs in 96 matches at an average of 42.49.

Let's recall when @AzharAli_ was appointed Test captain in 2019.pic.twitter.com/lyfoqZs1og — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 16, 2022

He is Pakistan’s fifth leading Test run-getter behind Younis Khan, Javed Miandad, Inzamam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Yousuf.

Azhar captained Pakistan in nine Tests in two separate tenures from 2016 till 2020.

Former cricketers including Mohammad Hafeez wished him best of luck for his future.