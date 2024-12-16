Sheheryar Munawar, Maheen Siddiqui begin wedding celebrations with star-studded Dholki

Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui, one of Pakistan’s most prominent stars, is known for his acting, directing, and producing talents.

Famous for his striking looks and unique choice of roles, he has delivered numerous hit dramas and films, earning a massive fan following. Now, he is set to tie the knot with the love of his life, Maheen Siddiqui.

Maheen Siddiqui, who gained recognition for her role in the drama Dobara, has been out of the limelight recently. However, the couple is now in the spotlight as they celebrate their wedding events.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Iconic Times (@iconictimesofficial)

The festivities began with an intimate dholki, attended by notable stars such as Mahira Khan, Asim Raza, and Momal Sheikh. The evening was made even more memorable with soulful performances by Ali Hamza and Jimmy Khan.