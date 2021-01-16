Pizza dough knee-ding video making rounds on social media
A video of a pizza-dough making factory in India is going viral these days.
Apparently, the local food authority raided the factory where they found the employees making pizza bases with their bare feet and knees.
They started making videos of the process and the confused workers can’t seem to understand what the interest is all about. They keep on with their work, not minding the spotlight of so many cameras.
The workers’ hygiene also raises a lot of questions for the consumers.
Is this the go-to approach for making thin-crust pizzas? We’ll have to check in with our local pizza shop to know for sure!
Have a look at the video below and judge for yourself:
Pizza factory in India !!— Rohit Srivastava ( aka CHIEF) (@roshovani) January 13, 2021
I bet you will think twice before eating a local pizza base after watching this video !!! pic.twitter.com/DbTj5mv9Ti
