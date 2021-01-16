Sanam Saeed and Usman Mukhtar pair up for an upcoming film

Sanam Saeed and Usman Mukhtar are two incredibly gifted actors in the Pakistani entertainment industry. After creating magic with their impeccable acting chops on television, these actors are now teaming up for the big screen.

The Zindagi Gulzar Hai star shared a picture of her tent alongside a heartfelt caption on her Instagram handle:

‘Another role, another tale’. “Cold nights, warm tents, long nights, we were spent. To epic moments, some challenging too, we stuck together and made it through. Many shots and several takes after, we hold on to the love and laughter. Another role, another tale, can’t wait for this one's ship to sail!” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanam Mody Saeed (@sanammody)

In her post, a name 'Meena' was written which could probably be the name of her character.

Usman Mukhtar, who is famous for his witty banter, made fans curious by posting a picture of the same tent where Saeed's name was previously written:

“Tent: Friendship with Sanam Saeed has ended, Usman Mukhtar is my new friend. The tent is mine,”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Usman Mukhtar Official (@mukhtarhoonmein)

Not much has been revealed about the film, but with these two talented actors in the film, it is bound to be a treat for the fans.

Sanam Saeed will also be seen in her upcoming movie with Mohib Mirza titled Ishrat Made in China, and Haseeb Hassan’s next film Aan, starring Sanam with Fawad Khan.