Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on 16 January 2022
09:08 AM | 16 Jan, 2022
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 16, 2022 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|176.9
|178.4
|Euro
|EUR
|200.1
|202.1
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|240.1
|242.3
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|48.55
|49.05
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|46.45
|46.95
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|126.6
|128.1
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|386.95
|388.7
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|139.1
|140.6
|China Yuan
|CNY
|23.5
|23.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|23.55
|23.85
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|16.95
|17.2
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.03
|2.1
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.41
|1.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|481.85
|484.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|36.55
|36.9
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|96.65
|97.35
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|17.5
|17.75
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|392.75
|394.78
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|39.95
|40.55
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|128.7
|130.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|18.65
|18.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|160.25
|161.15
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|4.8
|4.9
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Effective measures of water conservation and yeild enhancement04:57 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Subsidies on agricultural implements to increase production of pulses12:27 PM | 9 Jan, 2022
- Punjab government announces subsidy on sunflower cultivation10:24 PM | 8 Jan, 2022
- Subsidised wheat herbicide chemical & Product list11:20 PM | 6 Jan, 2022
- PPP stalwart Sherry Rehman contracts coronavirus11:23 AM | 16 Jan, 2022
-
- Pakistan bans in-flight meals on domestic airlines to curb Covid ...10:28 AM | 16 Jan, 2022
- Hostage-taker who demanded release of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui killed in ...09:54 AM | 16 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s daily Covid infections above 4,000 for second day running09:29 AM | 16 Jan, 2022
- Minal Khan reveals why she married Ahsan Mohsin Ikram09:28 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- ‘Yeh Na Thi Humari Qismat’ – First teaser of Muneeb Butt and ...08:59 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Hareem Shah spills the beans about her friendship with Sheikh Rashid07:12 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Famous Figures We Lost in 202107:03 PM | 31 Dec, 2021