Ayesha Omar's hopeful you will fall in love with her new song

Lollywood actress Ayesha Omar is a force to be reckoned with whether it is acting, singing, or fashion.

The 41-year-old diva, who has ventured into the music industry with her magical voice, is once again treating her fans after an unofficial hiatus of almost eight years.

The Bulbulay famed actress recently announced that she is dropping her latest track, Har Koi Yaar Nahi, offering the scenic beauty of Gilgit-Baltistan's mountains and icy lakes.

The song is a declaration of self-love, allowing the listeners to connect with themselves, nature and their Creator.

Writing a lengthy heartfelt note on Instagram to her fans and followers, the Habs diva said, "When I was planning my October birthday trip to GILGIT-BALTISTAN, my favourite region in Pakistan, it dawned upon me that I should document that trip in some way. Maybe a vlog I thought, because I wanted to show the world, the magnificent beauty of my beloved Country. But one night I decided to make a song and shoot the video there. What better place than Gilgit. I called up Lenny Massey (who has been trying to get me back into singing for years) and told him my idea. He loved it and said lets do it!!! I convinced him to come to the mountains with me, as he had never been."

"This song had to be special I thought, so I decided to dabble with a deep house feel, pen down my own journey and connection with my Creator, with the help Zaheer bhai, and give it a Sufi touch, inspired by the great poet Baba Bulleh Shah. In fact the title line is from one my favourite verses of his. Its printed on a tray in my home too. Lenny introduced me to Alex Shabaz and I shared my idea and concept with him. He was on board immediately too. I then contacted Afnan Karim, a director and photographer, who I had met in Hunza a year ago, and shared the idea with him. He was also SOLD. I had 10 days to make the song and record it before I left for HUNZA (Gilgit-Baltistan)," she added.

Thanking her team, Omar stated, "And thanks to my amazing team, we did it!!! I randomly threw together some jackets and boots for the video and spent two days shooting this in different locations. We would be up early morning, I would quickly do my own hair and makeup (while my friends were fast asleep after partying all night) drive to locations, hike up and trek for hours, carrying clothes, water and snacks, and shoot to barely there music playing at the back. But my Hunza boys are the BEST… so patient and caring! They’re family now. And what a FANTASTIC video they’ve made. Ufffffff Fahyeem bhai, Maza aa gaya."

The Meri Guriya actress concluded, "So here I am presenting to you “HAR KOI YAAR NAHIN,” a song which is coming from the core of my being. Thank you, all you amazing boys who have been a part of this production. I love you all. I hope you all fall in love with the song, your Creator, your Country and most importantly, YOURSELF."

For Omar, the song is "very close to her heart and soul, coming from the core, showing the magnificent beauty of the country, conceived, imagined, and manifested".

Although the actress is praised for her vocals and music ventures, social media users were divided into polarized opinions when the track came out.

On the professional front, Omar was recently seen in Mera Dard Bayzuban, Kitni Girhain Baaki Hain 2, Phir Bulbulay, Bulbulay (season 2), Bisaat and Habs, and is currently working on Selahaddin Eyyubi.