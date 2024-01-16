Search

Bears dominate as PSX loses over 500 points

07:16 PM | 16 Jan, 2024
Bears dominate as PSX loses over 500 points
LKARACHI – Bears dominated the trade floor at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday, causing shares to trade in the red and experience a loss of over 500 points.

As per the PSX website, the KSE-100 index registered a decline of 719.12 points, or 1.12%.

The index concluded at 63,737.46, marking a decrease of 531.91 points from the previous close of 64,269.37.

Mohammed Sohail, CEO of Topline Securities, identified Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) as a significant player trading lower than market expectations. The previously determined minimum buyback price of Rs609 per share, as opposed to Rs406, by the Voluntary Delisting Committee (VDC) at PSX impacted investor confidence.

Sohail noted that mark-to-market losses in PSMC had a ripple effect on other stocks, affecting those who had bought the stock on leverage, requiring them to pay the difference in price from the previous day.

Yousuf M Farooq, Director of Research at Chase Securities, attributed the market’s current situation to uncertainty surrounding the upcoming elections.

On a positive note, he highlighted developments such as the reduction in petrol prices and the sustained strength of the Pakistani rupee, anticipating that these factors would “significantly mitigate inflation” in the months ahead.

Despite a robust market rally in the past six months, Farooq mentioned that the prevailing political situation has prompted a temporary pause, offering the market an opportunity to recalibrate.

Forex

Rupee sees marginal gains against US dollar, Euro, Pound and Riyal in Open-market

Pakistani currency continues its upward trajectory against US dollar, and other currencies in open-market.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Tuesday, US dollar was quoted at 279.9 for buying and 282.15 for selling.

Euro comes down at 303.5 for buying and 306 for selling while new rate of the British Pound stands at 353 for buying, and 356.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 16 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.9 282.15
Euro EUR 303.5 306
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353 356.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76 76.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 74 74.8
Australian Dollar AUD 186 187.85
Bahrain Dinar BHD 746.24 754.24
Canadian Dollar CAD 207.5 209.5
China Yuan CNY 39.2 39.6
Danish Krone DKK 41.2 41.6
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.87 36.22
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.92 2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 910.4 919.4
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.38 60.98
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.2 177.2
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.15 27.45
Omani Riyal OMR 728.8 736.8
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.08 77.78
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.5 210.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.28 27.58
Swiss Franc CHF 329.12 331.62
Thai Bhat THB 8.03 8.18

