Bears dominate as PSX loses over 500 points

LKARACHI – Bears dominated the trade floor at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday, causing shares to trade in the red and experience a loss of over 500 points.
As per the PSX website, the KSE-100 index registered a decline of 719.12 points, or 1.12%.
The index concluded at 63,737.46, marking a decrease of 531.91 points from the previous close of 64,269.37.
Mohammed Sohail, CEO of Topline Securities, identified Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) as a significant player trading lower than market expectations. The previously determined minimum buyback price of Rs609 per share, as opposed to Rs406, by the Voluntary Delisting Committee (VDC) at PSX impacted investor confidence.
Sohail noted that mark-to-market losses in PSMC had a ripple effect on other stocks, affecting those who had bought the stock on leverage, requiring them to pay the difference in price from the previous day.
Yousuf M Farooq, Director of Research at Chase Securities, attributed the market’s current situation to uncertainty surrounding the upcoming elections.
On a positive note, he highlighted developments such as the reduction in petrol prices and the sustained strength of the Pakistani rupee, anticipating that these factors would “significantly mitigate inflation” in the months ahead.
Despite a robust market rally in the past six months, Farooq mentioned that the prevailing political situation has prompted a temporary pause, offering the market an opportunity to recalibrate.
Pakistani currency continues its upward trajectory against US dollar, and other currencies in open-market.
On Tuesday, US dollar was quoted at 279.9 for buying and 282.15 for selling.
Euro comes down at 303.5 for buying and 306 for selling while new rate of the British Pound stands at 353 for buying, and 356.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|282.15
|Euro
|EUR
|303.5
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|356.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76
|76.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74
|74.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186
|187.85
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|746.24
|754.24
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207.5
|209.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.2
|39.6
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.2
|41.6
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.87
|36.22
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.92
|2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|910.4
|919.4
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.38
|60.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.2
|177.2
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.15
|27.45
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|728.8
|736.8
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.08
|77.78
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.28
|27.58
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|329.12
|331.62
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.03
|8.18
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.