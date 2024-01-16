Search

‘Love Like That’: Ali Sethi and Jonita Gandhi shine in new collaborative single

Maheen Khawaja
07:52 PM | 16 Jan, 2024
‘Love Like That’: Ali Sethi and Jonita Gandhi shine in new collaborative single
Source: Ali Sethi (Instagram)

Embarking on a cross-border musical odyssey, the dynamic duo of acclaimed artist Ali Sethi and the versatile Jonita Gandhi unveils "Love Like That," a groundbreaking attempt to unite the realms of pop and raga in a dazzling collaboration.

Released on January 12, along with a captivating music video on YouTube, the track showcases the artists' innovative fusion of their distinct styles.  Gandhi, celebrated for her linguistic versatility, effortlessly navigates through Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, and Malayalam in her musical journey since her debut in 2013 with Chennai Express.

On the flip side, Sethi, renowned for his 2022 Coke Studio hit "Pasoori" with Shae Gill, has risen to prominence by infusing classical and Qawwali styles with a contemporary twist.

The song kicks off with Jonita's melodic "Wanna love like that," infusing contemporary American pop influences with repetitive refrains and programmed clap beats. However, the song takes an intriguing turn when Ali Sethi introduces raga-inspired vocals, embedding a distinct melody rooted in D# major. This interplay between American pop and Indian classical elements adds a layer of complexity to the composition.

Yet, the second chorus disrupts the flow with an abrupt transition, compromising the precision and sophistication built up by the duo. The introduction of Punjabi lyrics by Jonita in the second verse brings a shift in vocal styles but leans heavily towards commercial Bollywood.

While the collaboration introduces novel elements, like the fusion of Jonita's Punjabi lyrics and shifts in vocal styles, the overall execution falls short of achieving a seamless blend. The transitions between pop and classical elements lack the finesse needed for a genuinely collaborative endeavor, leaving the listener with a sense of disconnect.

One challenge in genre-bending collaborations is the risk of appearing gimmicky, and "Love Like That" doesn't entirely escape this trap. The fusion, rather than creating a harmonious blend, veers into an identity crisis by the second verse, straddling an uncanny valley between authentic fusion and a comedic gimmick. Despite moments of brilliance, the track grapples with the challenge of sustaining a cohesive fusion.

Maheen Khawaja

Content Writer

