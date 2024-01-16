Indian-origin Vivek Ramaswamy quits US presidential race, endorses Trump

Republican candidate of Indian descent Vivek Ramaswamy announced his departure from the presidential race as he has thrown his weight behind former president Donald Trump.

"There is no path for me to be the next president absent things that we don't want to see happen in this country," he said while addressing his supporters in Iowa.

Ramaswamy said he had also spoken to Trump in this regard and decided to campaign for him.

On Monday night, Donald Trump bagged an overwhelming lead in Iowa while Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley came second and third, respectively.

Ramaswamy, who finished in the fourth place, also shared his decision on social media platform X. “This entire campaign is about speaking the TRUTH. We did not achieve our goal tonight & we need an America-First patriot in the White House. The people spoke loud & clear about who they want”.

“Tonight I am suspending my campaign and endorsing Donald J. Trump and will do everything I can to make sure he is the next U.S. President. I am enormously proud of this team, this movement, and our country,” he added.

The 38-year-old son of Indian immigrants entered the presidential race after making his fortune in the pharmaceutical industry.

He has never held political office and his campaign was marred by controversies for several times due to his endorsement of conspiracy theories.