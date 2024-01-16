Search

World

Indian-origin Vivek Ramaswamy quits US presidential race, endorses Trump

08:15 PM | 16 Jan, 2024
Indian-origin Vivek Ramaswamy quits US presidential race, endorses Trump
Source: Social media

Republican candidate of Indian descent Vivek Ramaswamy announced his departure from the presidential race as he has thrown his weight behind former president Donald Trump. 

"There is no path for me to be the next president absent things that we don't want to see happen in this country," he said while addressing his supporters in Iowa.

Ramaswamy said he had also spoken to Trump in this regard and decided to campaign for him.

On Monday night, Donald Trump bagged an overwhelming lead in Iowa while Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley came second and third, respectively. 

Ramaswamy, who finished in the fourth place, also shared his decision on social media platform X. “This entire campaign is about speaking the TRUTH. We did not achieve our goal tonight & we need an America-First patriot in the White House. The people spoke loud & clear about who they want”. 

“Tonight I am suspending my campaign and endorsing Donald J. Trump and will do everything I can to make sure he is the next U.S. President. I am enormously proud of this team, this movement, and our country,” he added.

The 38-year-old son of Indian immigrants entered the presidential race after making his fortune in the pharmaceutical industry.

He has never held political office and his campaign was marred by controversies for several times due to his endorsement of conspiracy theories.

Donald Trump released after arrest; pleads not guilty of keeping classified documents

Facebook Comments

World

03:26 PM | 8 Jan, 2024

Indian singer performs in 140 languages, breaks Guinness World Record

09:08 AM | 8 Jan, 2024

SFJ blocks Indian consulate in San Francisco with Indira Gandhi ...

12:27 PM | 29 Dec, 2023

Donald Trump disqualified from Maine’s primary ballot

11:23 AM | 20 Dec, 2023

Trump declared ineligible to contest presidential polls

05:14 PM | 15 Dec, 2023

Indian soldier commits suicide by hanging himself to tree

09:32 PM | 13 Dec, 2023

China rejects Indian Supreme Court’s verdict on Ladakh

World

11:34 PM | 14 Jan, 2024

Turkey rubbishes rumours of granting residence permits to Afghans

12:31 AM | 15 Jan, 2024

Maldives sets deadline for India to withdraw troops

06:26 PM | 15 Jan, 2024

Man dresses up as girlfriend to appear in exam

09:38 AM | 15 Jan, 2024

Urdu Poet, literary icon Munawwar Rana passes away in Lucknow

11:56 PM | 15 Jan, 2024

US-owned ship hit by missile off Yemen in Gulf of Aden

10:32 AM | 15 Jan, 2024

125 Palestinians killed in last 24 hours as Israel continues bombing ...

Advertisement

Latest

08:27 PM | 16 Jan, 2024

US envoy, Pakistan Air chief discuss enhancing military ties

Gold & Silver Rate

05:40 PM | 15 Jan, 2024

Gold price in Pakistan up by Rs450 per tola

Forex

Rupee sees marginal gains against US dollar, Euro, Pound and Riyal in Open-market

Pakistani currency continues its upward trajectory against US dollar, and other currencies in open-market.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Tuesday, US dollar was quoted at 279.9 for buying and 282.15 for selling.

Euro comes down at 303.5 for buying and 306 for selling while new rate of the British Pound stands at 353 for buying, and 356.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 16 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.9 282.15
Euro EUR 303.5 306
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353 356.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76 76.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 74 74.8
Australian Dollar AUD 186 187.85
Bahrain Dinar BHD 746.24 754.24
Canadian Dollar CAD 207.5 209.5
China Yuan CNY 39.2 39.6
Danish Krone DKK 41.2 41.6
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.87 36.22
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.92 2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 910.4 919.4
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.38 60.98
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.2 177.2
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.15 27.45
Omani Riyal OMR 728.8 736.8
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.08 77.78
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.5 210.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.28 27.58
Swiss Franc CHF 329.12 331.62
Thai Bhat THB 8.03 8.18

Horoscope

08:23 AM | 16 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 16th January 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: