Web Desk
05:18 PM | 16 Jul, 2020
Pakistan allows second consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Thursday gave second consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav, the Indian national sentenced to death by Pakistan military court on charges of espionage.

The Indian diplomats have been provided two-hour window with Mr Jadhav. The is the second consular access; the first access was given in September 2019.

The development comes after India had asked Pakistan to give unconditional access to Mr Jadhav ahead of the July 20 deadline to file a review petition.

Last week, Kulbhushan Jadhav had refused to file a review plea against his case.

More info to follow...

