Bajaur woman marries, then kills husband's suspected murderer, say police

Police have arrested a woman for allegedly murdering her husband in Bajaur’s Inayat Killa and seized the murder weapon.

District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Samad formed a police team under the supervision of Investigations SP Muhammad Zaman to resolve the murder case and what the police found during the investigation left the investigators shocked.

The suspect, Kashmiri Bibi, allegedly confessed to her crime and said she had done so to avenge the murder of her first husband, Shah Zameen.

Kashmiri told the police that she had married Gulistan, the deceased, a year ago and had been plotting his murder since then. She said that Gulistan had killed Shah Zameen by giving him a poisonous injection, adding that Shah Zameen told her that Gulistan has threatened to kill him.

Kashmiri is the mother of Shah Zameen’s only daughter, while she had no children with Gulistan.

She has recorded her statement in the court, in light of which the investigation will continue, says an official at the Bajaur DPO office Mohammad Iqbal.