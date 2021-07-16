Top Chinese envoy visits site of deadly bus blast in Pakistan (VIDEO)
Web Desk
10:51 PM | 16 Jul, 2021
Top Chinese envoy visits site of deadly bus blast in Pakistan (VIDEO)
Share

PESHAWAR – China's Ambassador Non Rong visited Barseen Camp in Upper Kohistan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Hazara division, and met with Chinese officers and labourers on Friday.

The top Chinese diplomat was accompanied by Commissioner Hazara Mohammad Akbar Khan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police Moazzam Jah Ansari.

Ambassador Rong expressed grief over the tragic incident and said that Pakistan government was providing all the needed help and cooperation to the victims.

He urged Chinese workers to continue work with dedication and ensure timely completion of under construction Dasu Dam Project.

He also visited Barseen area where a bus carrying Chinese workers to Dasu Dam construction site met the tragic incident earlier this week, in which 13 workers including nine Chinese were killed in the incident.

Two Pakistani soldiers were also among the dead after the explosion sent the bus over a ravine on Wednesday.

Chinese engineers and Pakistani construction workers have for several years been working on hydroelectric projects as part of Beijing's Belt and Road Initiative in the western province of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, where the blast occurred.

Pakistan's foreign ministry said a mechanical failure caused a gas leak which led to the explosion.

Initial probe finds traces of explosives in Dasu ... 04:31 PM | 15 Jul, 2021

ISLAMABAD – The initial inquiry of the Dassu bus blast, that killed 13 passengers including 9 Chinese, has ...

The Dasu hydroelectric project is part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a $65 billion investment plan aiming to link western China to the southern Pakistani port of Gwadar.

More From This Category
Pakistani PM claps back at Indian reporter ...
10:31 PM | 16 Jul, 2021
Pakistan, US, Afghanistan and Uzbekistan join ...
09:57 PM | 16 Jul, 2021
COAS Bajwa, US diplomat discuss Afghanistan’s ...
09:26 PM | 16 Jul, 2021
Iraq launches direct flights to Pakistan
08:27 PM | 16 Jul, 2021
‘Vision Central Asia’ – PM Imran emphsises ...
08:04 PM | 16 Jul, 2021
Two more Kashmiri youth killed by Indian forces ...
07:32 PM | 16 Jul, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
‘Rafta Rafta’: Teaser of Sajal Aly, Atif Aslam’s new music video is out now
06:56 PM | 16 Jul, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr